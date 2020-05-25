CART-related Neurotoxicity (NT) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030

DelveInsight launched a new report on CART-related Neurotoxicity (NT) – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030 .

DelveInsight’s “CART-related Neurotoxicity (NT) – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the CART-related Neurotoxicity (NT) , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the CART-related Neurotoxicity (NT) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The key fact from the report:

“Neurotoxicity associated with CAR-T vary from person to person and the headache, pain, memory loss, dizziness, alterations in mental status, such as somnolence, disorientation, impaired attention, etc. are the most common symptoms of CAR T-cell associated Neurotoxicity.”

The patients who were treated with CAR-T-cells therapy, the most commonly occurring neurological symptoms were encephalopathy and headache.

Key pharma companies involved:

1. Jazz Pharmaceuticals

2. Humanigen

Emerging therapies:

1. Defibrotide

2. Lenzilumab

