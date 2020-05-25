Research: Embedded Industrial PC market set to boom

“

The Embedded Industrial PC Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Embedded Industrial PC report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Embedded Industrial PC market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Embedded Industrial PC specifications, and company profiles. The Embedded Industrial PC study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Embedded Industrial PC market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Embedded Industrial PC industry over a defined period.

Key Manufacturers of Embedded Industrial PC Market include: Advantech, Kontron, Abaco, Artesyn Embedded, Curtiss Wright Controls, ADLINK, DFI, MSC Technologies, Congatec AG, Portwell, Radisys, Avalue Technology, Mercury Systems, IEI, Data Modul, AAEON, Digi International, Fastwel, NEXCOM, ARBOR Technology, BittWare, Eurotech, One Stop Systems, General Micro Sys, Trenton Systems, B-PLUS GMBH

The research covers the current market size of the Embedded Industrial PC market and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc., by product type ARM, X86, PowerPC, Others, by applications Process industry, Discrete industry in overall market. The in-depth information by segments of Embedded Industrial PC market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the market.

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Embedded Industrial PC in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Chapters of the Embedded Industrial PC Industry Research Report:

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Embedded Industrial PC Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.3.2 ARM

1.3.3 X86

1.3.4 PowerPC

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Embedded Industrial PC Market Share by Application (2018-2025)

1.4.2 Process industry

1.4.3 Discrete industry

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Embedded Industrial PC Production Value 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Embedded Industrial PC Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Embedded Industrial PC Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Embedded Industrial PC Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.2.1 Global Embedded Industrial PC Market Size CAGR of Key Regions

2.2.2 Global Embedded Industrial PC Market Share of Key Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Capacity and Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Embedded Industrial PC Capacity by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Global Embedded Industrial PC Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Embedded Industrial PC Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Embedded Industrial PC Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.3 Global Embedded Industrial PC Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Embedded Industrial PC Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Embedded Industrial PC Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Embedded Industrial PC Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Embedded Industrial PC Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Production and Production Value for Each Type

4.1.1 ARM Production and Production Value (2013-2018)

4.1.2 X86 Production and Production Value (2013-2018)

4.1.3 PowerPC Production and Production Value (2013-2018)

4.1.4 Others Production and Production Value (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Embedded Industrial PC Production Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Embedded Industrial PC Production Value Market Share by Type

4.4 Embedded Industrial PC Ex-factory Price by Type

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Embedded Industrial PC Consumption by Application

6 Production by Regions

6.1 Global Embedded Industrial PC Production (History Data) by Regions 2013-2018

6.2 Global Embedded Industrial PC Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 United States

6.3.1 United States Embedded Industrial PC Production Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.3.2 United States Embedded Industrial PC Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.3.3 Key Players in United States

6.3.4 United States Embedded Industrial PC Import & Export

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Embedded Industrial PC Production Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.4.2 Europe Embedded Industrial PC Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.4.3 Key Players in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Embedded Industrial PC Import & Export

6.5 China

6.5.3 Key Players in China

6.5.2 China Embedded Industrial PC Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.5.4 China Embedded Industrial PC Import & Export

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Embedded Industrial PC Production Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.6.2 Japan Embedded Industrial PC Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.6.3 Key Players in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Embedded Industrial PC Import & Export

6.7 Other Regions

6.7.1 South Korea

6.7.2 India

6.7.3 Southeast Asia

7 Embedded Industrial PC Consumption by Regions

7.1 Global Embedded Industrial PC Consumption (History Data) by Regions

7.2 North America

7.2.1 North America Embedded Industrial PC Consumption by Type

7.2.2 North America Embedded Industrial PC Consumption by Application

7.2.3 North America Embedded Industrial PC Consumption by Countries

7.2.4 United States

7.2.5 Canada

7.2.6 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Europe Embedded Industrial PC Consumption by Type

7.3.2 Europe Embedded Industrial PC Consumption by Application

7.3.3 Europe Embedded Industrial PC Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 Germany

7.3.5 France

7.3.6 UK

7.3.7 Italy

7.3.8 Russia

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Asia Pacific Embedded Industrial PC Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Asia Pacific Embedded Industrial PC Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Asia Pacific Embedded Industrial PC Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 China

7.4.5 Japan

7.4.6 Korea

7.4.7 India

7.4.8 Australia

7.4.9 Indonesia

7.4.10 Thailand

7.4.11 Malaysia

7.4.12 Philippines

7.4.13 Vietnam

7.5 Central & South America

7.5.1 Central & South America Embedded Industrial PC Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Central & South America Embedded Industrial PC Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Central & South America Embedded Industrial PC Consumption by Countries

7.5.4 Brazil

7.6 Middle East and Africa

7.6.1 Middle East and Africa Embedded Industrial PC Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Middle East and Africa Embedded Industrial PC Consumption by Application

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Advantech

8.1.1 Advantech Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.1.3 Production and Revenue of Embedded Industrial PC

8.1.4 Embedded Industrial PC Product Introduction

8.1.5 Advantech Recent Development

8.2 Kontron

8.2.1 Kontron Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.2.3 Production and Revenue of Embedded Industrial PC

8.2.4 Embedded Industrial PC Product Introduction

8.2.5 Kontron Recent Development

8.3 Abaco

8.3.1 Abaco Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.3.3 Production and Revenue of Embedded Industrial PC

8.3.4 Embedded Industrial PC Product Introduction

8.3.5 Abaco Recent Development

8.4 Artesyn Embedded

8.4.1 Artesyn Embedded Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.4.3 Production and Revenue of Embedded Industrial PC

8.4.4 Embedded Industrial PC Product Introduction

8.4.5 Artesyn Embedded Recent Development

8.5 Curtiss Wright Controls

8.5.1 Curtiss Wright Controls Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.5.3 Production and Revenue of Embedded Industrial PC

8.5.4 Embedded Industrial PC Product Introduction

8.5.5 Curtiss Wright Controls Recent Development

8.6 ADLINK

8.6.1 ADLINK Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.6.3 Production and Revenue of Embedded Industrial PC

8.6.4 Embedded Industrial PC Product Introduction

8.6.5 ADLINK Recent Development

8.7 DFI

8.7.1 DFI Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.7.3 Production and Revenue of Embedded Industrial PC

8.7.4 Embedded Industrial PC Product Introduction

8.7.5 DFI Recent Development

8.8 MSC Technologies

8.8.1 MSC Technologies Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.8.3 Production and Revenue of Embedded Industrial PC

8.8.4 Embedded Industrial PC Product Introduction

8.8.5 MSC Technologies Recent Development

8.9 Congatec AG

8.9.1 Congatec AG Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.9.3 Production and Revenue of Embedded Industrial PC

8.9.4 Embedded Industrial PC Product Introduction

8.9.5 Congatec AG Recent Development

8.10 Portwell

8.10.1 Portwell Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.10.3 Production and Revenue of Embedded Industrial PC

8.10.4 Embedded Industrial PC Product Introduction

8.10.5 Portwell Recent Development

8.11 Radisys

8.12 Avalue Technology

8.13 Mercury Systems

8.14 IEI

8.15 Data Modul

8.16 AAEON

8.17 Digi International

8.18 Fastwel

8.19 NEXCOM

8.20 ARBOR Technology

8.21 BittWare

8.22 Eurotech

8.23 One Stop Systems

8.24 General Micro Sys

8.25 Trenton Systems

8.26 B-PLUS GMBH

9 Market Forecast: Production Side

9.1 Production and Production Value Forecast

9.1.1 Global Embedded Industrial PC Capacity, Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Embedded Industrial PC Production Value Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Embedded Industrial PC Production and Production Value Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Embedded Industrial PC Production Value Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Embedded Industrial PC Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Embedded Industrial PC Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 Other Regions

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Embedded Industrial PC Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Embedded Industrial PC Production Value Forecast by Type

10 Market Forecast: Consumption Side

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Embedded Industrial PC Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Embedded Industrial PC Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Embedded Industrial PC Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Embedded Industrial PC Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Embedded Industrial PC Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Embedded Industrial PC Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 GCC Countries

10.7.4 Egypt

10.7.5 South Africa

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Embedded Industrial PC Sales Channels

11.2.2 Embedded Industrial PC Distributors

11.3 Embedded Industrial PC Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Macroscopic Indicator

12.4.1 GDP for Major Regions

12.4.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer



