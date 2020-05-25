COVID-19 UPDATE :Global Angina Market Future Demand & Growth Analysis with Forecast up to 2025

“Global Angina Market-Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025” comprehensive research report presents Global Angina Market status of Global and regions outlook from angles of competitors, products and end users, application and types in industries. Global Angina Market report analyzes the Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and market size, share, Growth, Trends, and splits the Global Angina Market. Market size and forecast 2025 for these regional and country-level markets are presented in this Research period 2018-2025.

The Global Angina Market is expected to reach USD 13087.6 Million by 2025, from USD 8791 Million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Market Competitors: Global Angina Market

Some of the major players operating in the global angina market Sanofi, Gilead, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Amgen, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis AG, Forest Laboratories In, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories InC, Saneron CCEL Therapeutics, Inc, Vasomedical, Inc, Cryopraxis, Neovasc Inc, Ark Therapeutics Group plc and among others.

Report Segmentation:-

Global Angina Market, By Therapeutic Classes (beta blockers, nitrates, calcium channel blockers and Angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors and others), By Types (stable angina and unstable angina), By End Users (Hospital-Owned and cardiology and others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Competitive Analysis:

The global angina market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of angina market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Definition: Global Angina Market

Angina is a chest pain or discomfort arises when the heart muscles don’t receive enough oxygen rich blood. Angina is not a disease but symptom of heart problems like coronary heart disease or coronary microvascular disease (MVD). According to American Heart Association, approximately 58% of patients suffering from coronary artery disease experience from angina pectoris. Prevalence of angina increases with increase age of women or men. As per American Heart association prevalence of angina rises from 0.1 to 1% in females at the age of 65 to 74 and 2.0 to 5.0% in males at the age of 45 to 54. As of 2010 survey in 2010 the estimated cost of direct and indirect treatment for angina was USD 177 Billion. In May 2017, Astrazeneca made an agreement with Recordati SpA for commercialization of Seloken or Seloken ZOK (metoprolol tartrate and metoprolol succinate) for lowering the blood pressure, relieving chest pain due to less blood supply to the heart and Logimax fixed-dose combination (metoprolol succinate and felodipine) in Europe. In 2017, Lupin received an approval from U.S. FDA for Nadolol tablets to market the generic version of cogard tablet. Enoxaparin sodium and abciximab biosimilars received approvals in the U.S., Europe and Indian markets.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increased geriatric population

Increase in diabetic and hypertension population due to bad lifestyle

Development of biosimilars and biobetters.

Increase in consumption of alcohol and smoking

Downward pricing pressure owing to its commodity nature

