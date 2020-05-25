Paint Additives Market is a professional and a complete report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, competitor analysis, leading segments and geographical analysis. With the studies, insights and analysis mentioned in the report, you get comprehensible idea about the marketplace with which you can take business decisions quickly and easily. The Paint Additives Market report covers market analysis, market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, key players or competitor analysis and detailed research methodology. Market report like this Paint Additives Market holds an immense importance for the growth of any business. A high quality global market research is brought together for the success of your business at international level.

The Global Paint Additives Market is expected to reach USD 9,452 million by 2025, from USD 5,231 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025

Companies Profiled in this report includes, BASF, Evonik, Akzo Nobel N.V. The Dow Chemical Company, Ashland , Arch Chemicals , ANGUS Chemical Company, BYK-Chemie GmbH, Lonza Group AG, Daikin Industries, Ltd, PPG Industries, Inc., Sherwin-Williams Co., RPM International Inc., Axalta Coating Systems, The Valspar Corp., Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Behr Process Corp., Benjamin Moore & Co., Ennis-Flint Cloverdale Paint Inc. , Dunn-Edwards Corporation , Quest Specialty Chemicals, Inc. , Vogel Paint, Inc. among other.

The paint additives market are the ingredients which enhances the functionality, efficiency, performance and excellence of paints. Paint additives helps in modifying the properties of paints for developing the viscosity, impact resistance, flow control, anti-chipping, gloss control, foam reduction and rising efficacy of paints. To enhance the finishing and ensure durability of the coated film, the coating formulation is blended with small amount of paint additives. The majorly used for coating additives are architectural, automotive, industrial, and wood & furniture. Coating additives are mostly used in formulations for underground pipes, civil engineering projects, towers, offshore structures, and chemical industries. The heat-resistant specification of some coating additives makes them crucial in electrical and electronic applications and its used in these applications is assumed to rise in the future.

In 2017, Akzonobel (Netherlands) launched an advanced and sustainable paint factory in Washington, U.K., its leads to a growth strategy in paints and chemicals industry.

In 2018, Additive suppliers introduced new products related to paints and coating market.

Market Drivers:

Raising demand of paints additive due to rheology modifier in the paints and coating industry.

Utilization of paints additive in hotels, shopping malls, high-rise buildings, arenas and stadiums (both outdoor and indoor), infrastructure sector including roads, bridges, and dams.

Rising demands for green paints- which are eco-friendly and zero volatile organic compound.

Market Restraint:

The aid of reducing the dripping and spattering of paints during brush and roller.

Maximum uses of electricity take place in wet paints.

Segmentation: Global Paint Additives Market

By Function

Rheology Modifiers

Dispersing

Wetting Agent

Impact Modifier

Anti-Foaming

By Formulation –

Water

Solvent,

Powder Based

By Application

Automotive

Architecture

Industrial

By Geography

Asia Pacific China South Korea Japan India Australia Singapore Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Spain France Germany Italy UK Rest of Europe

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Table of Content:

Global Paint Additives Market Research Report 2019-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Paint Additives Market International Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Paint Additives Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

Continue To TOC…..

