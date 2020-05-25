This Water Treatment Chemicals Market report considers various factors that have direct or indirect effect on the development of business which includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the Chemical industry. Important industry trends, market size, and market share are analysed and discussed in detail in this Water Treatment Chemicals Market research report. By understanding the minds of target markets, attitudes, feelings, beliefs and value systems, this market research report has been prepared. The report makes you visualize what the Chemical industry is doing which lends more credibility and trust.

The Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market is expected to reach USD 61.86 billion by 2025, from USD 43.6 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.9 % during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market, By Type (Coagulants & Flocculants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, and Biocides & Disinfectants)

By End User (Municipal, Power, Oil & Gas, and Mining)

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are BASF SE , Kemira ,Ecolab Inc, Solenis, Akzo Nobel N.V., Baker Hughes Incorporated, The Dow Chemical Company, SNF Group, SUEZ , Chembond Chemicals Limited, SAMCO, VASU Chemicals Johnson Matthey Fine Chemicals among others.

Key benefits of the report

The global Water Treatment Chemicals Market is also presented to the readers as a holistic snapshot of the competitive landscape within the given forecast period. The report also educates about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations. The report also focuses on all the recent industry trends. It presents a comparative detailed analysis of the all regional and player segments, offering readers a better knowledge of where areas in which they can place their existing resources and gauging the priority of a particular region in order to boost their standing in the market.

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the Water Treatment Chemicals Market.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising demand for chemically treated water from various end-use segments

Global Mandate for provision of safe, treated drinking water

Regulations and measures to recycle and reuse wastewater

Stringent regulatory and sustainability mandates concerning the environment growing end-user industry growth

Alternative water treatment technologies

Competitive Analysis: Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market

The global water treatment chemicals market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of water treatment chemicals market for global, Europe, North America, Asia pacific and South America.

