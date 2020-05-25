North America Employee Monitoring Solution Market Size, Increasing Trend Diversity, Analysis, Future Scope

Employee monitoring solutions Market are also used as a surveillance tool by organizations to track- employee email, phone activity, browsing history, and time spent on social media, overall internet activity, and remote device access. Companies related to BFSI, IT, and telecom, the Government sector are more exposed to the risk of insider attacks as they handle sensitive data such as trade secrets, IP, customer and employee data, and more. The financial services industry has the highest exposure to a cyber-breach and insider misuse, followed by the consumer, retail and wholesale, consumer, retail and wholesale, and power and utilities. Thus organizations adopt employee monitoring solutions to gain early signs of insider threats and avoid the data leaks.

Social media is used in businesses for communication and marketing purposes. However, open access can harm the productivity of the organization. Also, the employees can accidentally share sensitive information on these platforms. Hackers and scammers also use social media platforms for phishing and other exploitation attacks. Thus, to avoid insider attacks and prevent enterprise resource allocation, organizations are adopting employee monitoring solutions that are driving the growth of the employee monitoring solution market.

Currently, the US is dominating the in terms of adoption, which in turn boost the demand for employee monitoring solution market. The US is a technologically developed country; hence, the adoption of advanced technology is high across various sectors of the country. The country has the presence of diverse industries and is one of the world’s leading high-technology innovators, which further drives the adoption of employee monitoring solutions in the country. Being a technologically advanced country, the US attracts a large number of companies from different sectors to set up their headquarters in the country. The presence of a large number of well-established market players related to various industries is also a significant factor that is driving the growth of employee monitoring solutions in the country.

NORTH AMERICA EMPLOYEE MONITORING SOLUTION MARKET – SEGMENTATION

North America Employee Monitoring Solution Market by Offering

Solution

Service

North America Employee monitoring solution Market by Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprise

North America Employee monitoring solution Market by Industry Vertical

BFSI

Government

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

North America Employee monitoring solution Market by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

North America Employee monitoring solution Companies Mentioned

Awareness Technologies Inc.

Birch Grove Software, Inc.,

EfficientLab, LLC

Ekran Systems, Inc.

iMonitor Software

Netsoft Holdings, LLC

SentryPC

StaffCop

Teramind, Inc.

Veriato

