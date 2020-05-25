Potato Protein Market Trend, Competitive Growth, Overview and Forecast to 2025 | Avebe, Kemin Industries, Royal Cosun, KMC Ingredients, Tereos

The potato protein market size was valued at $363.6 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $648.4 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.60% from 2019 to 2026. Potato protein is a high-quality and a rich source of digestible protein. It is extracted from the potato juice by means of precipitation and centrifugation. Potato protein contains on an average 70-76% crude protein, which has a rich amino acid profile, enabling improved digestibility.

Some of the key players of Potato Protein Market:

Avebe

Kemin Industries

Royal Cosun

KMC Ingredients

Tereos

Roquette Fr?res

PEPEES Group

Agrana

Bioriginal Food & Science Corp.

Meelunie B.V.

The Global Potato Protein Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Major Regions play vital role in Potato Protein market are:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

Market Analysis:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Global Potato Protein Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast for overall Potato Protein market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Potato Protein Market Size

2.2 Potato Protein Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Potato Protein Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Potato Protein Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Potato Protein Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Potato Protein Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Potato Protein Sales by Product

4.2 Global Potato Protein Revenue by Product

4.3 Potato Protein Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Potato Protein Breakdown Data by End User

