Mobile Gamma Cameras Market Global Size, Share, Key Players, Production, Growth and Future Insights By 2026

The global mobile gamma cameras market size was $XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach $XX million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.

Some of the key players of Mobile Gamma Cameras Market:

Dilon Technologies, Inc,General Electric Company (GE Healthcare),Digirad Corporation,DDD-Diagnostic A/S,GAEDE Medizinsysteme GmbH,,Adolesco AB, MiE GmbH,Gamma Medica, Inc.,Crystal Photonics GmbH,Oncovision.

Mobile gamma camera system is an imaging technique to generate functional scans of small and large organs including brain, cardiac, neurological, breast, thyroid, pancreas and kidney applications. The mobile gamma camera scans the body by using a procedure that follows injecting a radionucleotide in the body or organ and then recording the resulting radioactivity by image scanning. In mobile gamma camera the total examination time is ten minutes till final images. Further, mobile gamma camera system can be used at bedside and is greater in clinical practices. Nuclear imaging is performed due to its better selectivity and resolution. Thus, it is vastly used at the time of surgery in the healthcare sector. In addition, a rise in number of applications of mobile gamma camera devices is expected to reduce the costs of hospitalization without threatening the safety of patients.

The global mobile gamma cameras market is segmented based on product type, application, end user and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. Based on product type, the market is classified into single-head mobile gamma cameras, dual-head mobile gamma cameras, triple-head mobile gamma cameras and handheld mobile gamma camera. Based on application, the market is segmented into cardiac imaging, breast imaging, thyroid scanning, kidney scanning, intraoperative imaging and others

1.Global analysis of Mobile Gamma Cameras Market from 2019 – 2026 illustrating the progression of the market.

2. Forecast and analysis of Mobile Gamma Cameras Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2019 – 2026.

3.Forecast and analysis of Mobile Gamma Cameras Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

