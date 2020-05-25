Artificial Turf Market SWOT Analysis and Key Growth Methodologies By 2023 key players like Victoria PLC (Avalon Grass), Sportfield Deutschland Holding GmbH (AstroTurf), CoCreation Grass Corporation

Artificial turfs are synthetic surfaces made of fibers including polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyamides. These are used across the globe due to attractive features such as high durability, low maintenance, superior quality, all weather utility, visual appeal, and eco-friendly attribute. Such turfs are in high demand in sports such as football, hockey, baseball, golf, and other activities that require a durable grass surface. Furthermore, these turfs can be 100% recycled due to the use of recycled polymers for manufacturing, which in turn makes them LEED compliant. In addition, its water saving capability increases its utility in several water scarce regions.

Some of the key players of Artificial Turf Market:

Victoria PLC (Avalon Grass), Sportfield Deutschland Holding GmbH (AstroTurf), CoCreation Grass Corporation, FieldTurf, Global Syn-Turf, Inc., Controlled Products, LLC (GrassTex), ForestGrass, Synlawn Artificial Grass, The Dow Chemical Company (DOW), and TigerTurf.

Factors such as replacement of grass surface with artificial turfs in sports stadiums and eco-friendly attribute of such materials drive the global artificial turf market. Furthermore, increase in disposable income of people has fueled the growth of artificial turf market. However, high cost of artificial turfs and high surface temperature of artificial turf hamper the market development. Technological developments in manufacturing processes has considerably reduced the prices of artificial turfs. Furthermore, the advent of hybrid artificial turfs offers lucrative scope for the market growth.

The report segments the artificial turf market on the basis of material, application, and geography. Based on material, the market is segmented into polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyamides. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into contact sport, leisure & landscaping, and others

