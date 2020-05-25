Rapid Tests Market Statistics, Facts and Figures, Growth Overview, Size, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2023

The global rapid tests market generated $21,455 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $39,103 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2017 to 2023. Rapid tests are diagnostic assays designed for use where preliminary screening tests need to be conducted. These tests are easy, quick, and provide specific results; hence, are used in settings with limited resources. Rapid tests are incorporated in diagnosis of different diseases and health conditions such as HIV, influenza, malaria, cancer, pregnancy & fertility, and others.

Some of the key players of Rapid Tests Market:

Akers Biosciences, Inc.,Alere Inc. (Abbott Laboratories),Becton, Dickinson and Company,Bio-rad Laboratories, Inc.,Cepheid, Inc.,Hologic, Inc.,Meridian Bioscience, Inc.,OraSure Technologies, Inc.,Quidel Corporation,Roche Diagnostics

The rapid tests market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in awareness regarding early diagnosis of disease, prevalence of infectious diseases, and need for low cost as well as accurate diagnostic testing. In addition, growth in personalized care and increased promotional activities by manufacturers encourage the usage rapid tests, which further facilitate the growth of the market. However, stringent government regulations for the approval of rapid tests and recall of several products due to false results are expected to impede the market growth.

The global rapid tests market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into over-the-counter (OTC) rapid test product and professional rapid test product. By application, the market is classified into infectious disease, cardiology, oncology, pregnancy & fertility, toxicology, glucose monitoring, and others. According to end user, it is segmented as hospital & clinic, diagnostic laboratory, home care, and others.

