Market Segmentation –

Smart Factory Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of IoT is expected to drive the market growth.

Rising need for IoT security is driving the market growth.

Simplification of business processes drives the market growth.

Smart Factory Market Restraints:

Uncertain status of regulatory hindering the market growth.

Higher expectancy with increase in number of nodes hampering the market growth. Few of the major competitors currently working in smart factory market are Siemens, GENERAL ELECTRIC, ABB, Rockwell Automation, Inc., PTC, Schneider Electric, Honeywell International Inc, FANUC, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Yokogawa India Ltd., Bosch Limited and Stratasys Ltd. among others. Smart Factory Market Scope and Market Size

Smart factory market has been segmented on the basis of component, technology and industry.

On the basis of component, smart factory market is segmented into sensors, industrial robots, industrial 3D printing and machine vision. The industrial 3D printing segment is the dominating segment with largest market share in the forecast period.

Traditional industrial robots is further segmented into articulated robots, Cartesian robots, selective compliance assembly robot arm (SCARA), cylindrical robots and other robots.

Machine vision is further segmented into camera, frame grabbers, optics and led lighting, processor and software.

On the basis of technology, smart factory market is segmented into Product Life Cycle Management (PLM), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Distributed Control System (DCS), Human Machine Interface (HMI) and Plant Asset Management (PAM).

Based on industry, smart factory market is segmented into process industry and discrete industry.

Based on the process industry, smart factory market is further segmented into oil and gas, chemicals, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals, metals and mining, food and beverages, energy and power and others.

Based on discrete industry, smart factory market is further segmented into automotive, aerospace and defense, semiconductor and electronics, machine manufacturing, medical devices and others. Automotive is the dominating segment with the largest share in the forecast period.

Country Level Analysis of Smart Factory Market : On the basis of region, the smart factory market is segmented into North America and South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Analysis and Smart Factory Market Share Analysis:

Global smart factory market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart factory market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

