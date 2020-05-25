North America Skin Aesthetic Devices Market Report 2020 With Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Size, Status, Growth Factors, Competition, Insights, Outlook 2027

In the North American region, there has been a significant rise in the minimally invasive skin aesthetic procedures. Since, FDA has approved botulinum toxin, dermal fillers, and lasers for aesthetic application, the number of skin aesthetics has boomed massively. It has been significantly grown for age-related facial treatments. For instance, in the US number of minimally invasive skin aesthetic procedures have been increased ten times in the last ten years. Procedures such as platelet-rich-plasma skin resurfacing, no-downtime laser rejuvenation, and microneedling with radiofrequency among others have marked a rapid growth across the region. Whereas, the procedures such as non-surgical body contouring, reshaped rears, body shaping, botulinum toxin procedures are in trend across the country.

For Free Trial Subscription https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00010001/request-trial/

The List of Companies – North America Skin Aesthetic Devices Market

Cutera Allergan plc. Cynosure Sisram Med (Alma lasers) Venus Concept Fotona d.o.o. Lumenis Ltd. Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA Candela Laser Corporation Sciton, Inc.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons Report data published in March 2018, nearly 17.5 million surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures were performed in 2017 across the US. The country recorded a 2% increase in the aesthetic procedures in 2017 from 2016. The top five surgical procedures performed were breast augmentation, nose reshaping, eyelid surgery, tummy tuck, and liposuction. Whereas, the top five minimally invasive procedures performed across the country were chemical peel, botulinum toxin, type, soft tissue fillers, laser hair removal, and microdermabrasion. Thus, growing minimally invasive skin, aesthetic procedures are likely to increase the demand for the skin aesthetic devices market across the region.

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/reports/north-america-skin-aesthetic-devices-market/