COVID-19 Impact on Global Natural Gas Generator Market 2020: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2026

The global natural gas generator market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million/billion by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2025.

Increasing demand for electric power from developing countries is driving the natural gas generator market across the world. However, high installation cost is one of the major factors hindering the growth of the market.

Key Market Players:

-The key players profiled in the market include:

* General Electric (US)

* Cummins, Inc. (US)

* Caterpillar (US)

* Aggreko (UK)

* APR Energy (US)

* Kohler Co. (US)

* Generac Power Systems, Inc. (US)

* Yanmar Co., Ltd. (Japan)

* Wacker Neuson SE (Germany)

* Himoinsa (Spain)

On the basis of type, the market is split into:

* 0-100 KVA

* 101-350 KVA

* 351-750 KVA

* 750 KVA and Above

Based on end users, the market is divided into:

* Residential

* Commercial

* Industrial

