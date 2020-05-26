Global Amniotic Band Syndrome Market research report delivers the systematic and comprehensive market research study, along with the facts and figures associated with any subject in the field of marketing. This report has a lot of features to offer about Pharmaceutical industry such as the general market conditions, trends, inclinations, key players, opportunities, and geographical analysis. These and such other parameters help to take the business towards the escalation and success. Amniotic Band Syndrome Market research report has been framed with the most excellent and superior tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analyzing market data.

Global Amniotic Band Syndrome Market By Symptoms Type (Amnion Rupture Sequence, Amniotic Deformity, Adhesions, Mutilations (ADAM) Complex, Streeter Dysplasia, Others), Diagnosis Type (Targeted ultrasound, Amniocentesis, Fetal echocardiogram, Others), Therapy Type (Supportive Therapies, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Others), Treatment Type (Prosthesis, Fetal Surgery, Reconstructive Surgery, Others), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Few of the major competitors currently working in global amniotic band syndrome market are Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, DESTACO, Medtronic, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Galatea Surgical, Smiths Group plc, The Cooper Companies Inc., BD, Medline Industries, Inc., Cook Group, Rocket Medical plc, Biopsybell, CCD laboratory, RI.MOS. srl, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, AS Software Inc., ClickView Corporation, Apollo Centre for Fetal Medicine, Texas Children’s Hospital among others.

Market Definition:

Amniotic band syndrome (ABS) is a rare birth defect occurs when the inner layer of the placenta, called the amnion is damaged and bands of tissue inside the sac surrounds different parts of the fetus disrupting normal development mostly arms and legs often affected.

Amniotic band syndrome is estimated to occur in 1 in 1,200 to 15,000 births with gender or ethnic predispositions. The causes of ABS do not include genetic or hereditary reasons for the condition.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of rare disease conditions such as amniotic band syndrome drives the market growth

Rising use of reconstructive surgeries for the management of the effects of amniotic band syndrome plays important role in the growth of the market

Unmet needs of treatment options will boost the market growth in the forecast period

Growing awareness about the disease helps in early diagnosis; which facilitates the market growth

Market Restraints

Dearth of proper diagnosis and treatment for the amniotic band syndrome is the key factor that hampers the market growth

High cost of surgeries and treatment options obstructs the growth of market

Increasing risks of the cases of miscarriage due to fatal effects of ABS restraint the market growth in the forecast period

Segmentation: Global Amniotic Band Syndrome Market

By Symptoms

Amnion Rupture Sequence

Amniotic Deformity

Adhesions

Mutilations (ADAM) Complex

Streeter Dysplasia

Others

By Diagnosis

Targeted Ultrasound

Amniocentesis

Fetal Echocardiogram

Others

By Therapy Type

Supportive Therapies

Physical Therapy

Occupational Therapy

Others

By Treatment

Prosthesis

Fetal Surgery

Reconstructive Surgery

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Development in the Market:

In January 2017, Clinical Research on Foot & Ankle published an article on “A Case Report of Active Amniotic Band Syndrome with Progressive Lymphedema causing Vascular Insufficiency: Radical Excision of the Overgrown Tissue” suggesting that plantigrade foot can be achieved by surgery of the limb in some cases of amniotic band syndrome and normal functioning can be restored.

Competitive Analysis:

Global amniotic band syndrome market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of amniotic band syndrome market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

