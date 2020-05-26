Sucralfate Market 2020 Industry Suppliers, Size, Regional Analysis, Type, Applications and Forecast Report 2026

Sucralfate is the generic form of the brand-name drug, Carafate. It is a prescription medicine used to treat ulcers of the upper gastrointestinal tract, peptic ulcer disease, and to prevent reoccurrence of ulcers. Sucralfate can also be used in treating ulcers and upper gastrointestinal disorders of dog, horse, and cat

The key factors such as geriatric population, and increasing incidence of intestinal ulcers significantly fuel the market growth. In addition, increasing research and development activities for discovering new medicine using sucralfate is expected to propel growth of the sucralfate market. However, side effects like mild itching or skin rash is one of the major factors expected to hamper the growth of the global market.

· SRL Pharma

· Nitika Chemicals

· Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

· Lisapharma S.p.A

· Aptalis Pharma US, Inc.

· Uniprix Group

· Rx Outreach

· Abcam Plc.

On the basis of formulation, the market is split into:

· Tablet

· Liquid

On the basis of indication, the market is split into:

· Gastric Ulcers

· Duodenal Ulcers

· Gastro Esophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

· Other Indications

