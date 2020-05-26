Computer Cases Market 2020 | Global Forecast 2024 | Major Players Areocool, Antec, Apevia, Compucase, Cooler master, Corsair, Cougar, HP, In Win, Lian Li, NZXT, Raidmax, Roswill, SilverStone, Thermaltake, Winsis, Xion

A computer case, also known as a computer chassis, tower, system unit, cabinet, base unit or simply case, is the enclosure that contains most of the components of a computer (usually excluding the display, keyboard and mouse).

The worldwide market for Computer Cases is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% over the next five years, will reach 4200 million US$ in 2024, from 2990 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Computer Cases in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

There are many Computer Case manufactures in the world, global Computer Case production will reach about 41817K Units in 2016 from 29693K Units in 2011. The average growth is about 7.14% from 2011 to 2016. Computer Case production main focus on USA, Taiwan and China, Taiwan Computer Case production took about 53.07%, China Computer Case production took about 20.72% of total market in 2016, the followed is USA, about 13.65%.

Global demand of Computer Case has maintained steady growth, the growth rate is around 7.18%, and similar to production growth. Computer Case major type is vertical Case and horizontal Case. Downstream applications field include server case, common case, these industries development rapidly, this industries demand for fastener and shaped pieces are constantly increasing, indirectly stimulating the market demand of Computer Case, and stimulate the development of Computer Case industry.

Despite the presence of competition problems, the global recovery trend is clear, Computer Case retains its advantage in fastener and shaped pieces produce, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Although sales of Computer Case brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Computer Case field

Global Computer Cases Industry is spread across 149 pages, profiling 17 companies and supported with tables and figures.

