The global smart grid transmission and distribution (T&D) equipment market to grow at a CAGR of more than 13.5% over the forecast period. One of the primary factors driving the growth of this market is the rapid modernization of grid. An aging power infrastructure, need for mitigation of cyber security risk, and the addition of new resources to the grid have resulted in the electricity and power sector to find ways to make the grid more reliable and flexible to suit the rapid changes in the supply and demand.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/734758 .

Smart T&D equipment transfers electricity from the transmission system to the consumer delivery point. Such equipment improves the overall efficiency of the smart grid, minimizes technical losses, improves O&M, and improves the longevity of the T&D equipment, deferring the investment and allowing grid operators to monitor and control the functions of the grid from a remote location. Smart T&D equipment includes recloses, fault current indicators, automated switches, Volt-VAR control equipment, synchrophasor, and HVDC, among others.

This has led to the modernizing of the grid by implementing smart grids that use digital and information technology to manage the power flow efficiently. Moreover, according to the International Energy Agency significant investments are made for the refurbishment and replacement of the T&D infrastructure, thereby propelling the growth prospects for this market in the coming years.

Global Smart Grid T&D Equipment Market is spread across 116 pages, profiling 13 companies and supported with tables and figures. Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this [email protected] https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/734758 .

Top Key Players analyzed in Global Smart Grid T&D Equipment Market are ABB, GE-Alstom Grid, Eaton, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Emerson, Omron, Prysmian, Aclara, NARI Group, Mitsubishi, S & C Electric, Chint Group

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Market Segment By Type –

• Transmission Equipment

• Distribution Equipment

Market Segment By Application –

• Power Station

• Transformer Substation

• Other

Get Direct Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/734758 .

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Smart Grid T&D Equipment Market

Chapter 1, to describe Smart Grid T&D Equipment Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Smart Grid T&D Equipment, with sales, revenue, and price of Smart Grid T&D Equipment, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Zero Energy Buildings (ZEBs), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Smart Grid T&D Equipment Market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Smart Grid T&D Equipment Market sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.